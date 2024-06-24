IRSA releases 216,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 216,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 298,200 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1463.00 feet and was 65.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 135,400 cusecs and 700,000 cusecs respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1181.60 feet, which was 133.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 41,800 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 154,100, 150,700, 120,300 and 70,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 79,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 11,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.