Kisan Card to be issued soon: Saho

BAHAWALPUR - Secretary Agriculture, Government of Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Saho has said that the provincial government was going to issue soon to facilitate farmers.

According to a press release issued here, he said that Chief Minister Punjab, Mariam Nawaz had vowed to make farmers of Punjab province prosperous.

He said that a huge fund of Rs 150 billion had been allocated for issuance of across Punjab province. “All is set to issue after allocation of a huge sum of Rs 150 billion by the Punjab government,” he said.

He said that under the scheme introduced by the Punjab government, 0.5 million farmers would get interest-free loans to purchase agricultural machinery and to use the money in agriculture field.

“A sum of Rs 30 billion had been earmarked for execution of the ‘Green Tractor Scheme’ as well as nine billion rupees for ‘Agriculture Scheme’, respectively,” he said. He said that under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, peasants of Punjab province would get goals of progress and prosperity.

“The provincial government has vision of boosting agro-economy of the province,” he said.

