KP Governor urges youth to promote tolerance in society

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here on Sunday said that youth were the future of Pakistan and stressed on them to promote the culture of tolerance, harmony and respect for humanity in the society besides acquiring education.

Addressing a representative delegation of People’s Students Federation of Khyber Pakthunkhwa led by Pakistan People Party Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha at Governor House, Kundi said that all out support and measures would be taken regarding progress and development of youth and women folk of the province.

The Governor talked about the people welfare especially the development of youth and different matters about their socioeconomic empowerment.

The other delegation members and workers included General Secretary Shazi Khan, provincial office bearers of People Students Federation Rashid Khan and Riaz Khan.

The Governor said that strategy was being prepared for making youth economically self-sufficient and asked the students to bring suggestions to make them economically stronger in line of the vision of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Focal persons of PSF will be nominated for making contact with us, he said adding that PPP had always provided opportunities to youth and women of Pakistan to move forward on path of economic prosperity.

The Governor stressed on youth of PSF to play positive role in progress and development of the province besides solving the problems of the people.