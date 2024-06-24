LHC receives report on MPO-related orders issued against PTI workers since May 9 riots

The has received the details of the orders related to MPO [Maintenance of Public Order] issued against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers since the riots of May 9, 2023.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman presented a comprehensive report on the MPO-related orders in the court on Monday.

According to the report, since May 9 last year, 4,770 individuals have been detained, with 3,532 orders issued against PTI leaders and workers under the MPO.

The report highlights that the highest number of MPO-related orders were issued in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore, while the highest number of detentions took place in Multan, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The report details 348 MPO-related orders in Rawalpindi, 328 in Gujranwala and 301 in Lahore.

Furthermore, 739 individuals were detained in Multan, 642 in Lahore and 384 in Rawalpindi, with some subsequently released due to order withdrawals.

PTI leader Zainab Umar, represented by advocate Azhar Siddique, had approached the seeking the details of the MPO-related orders.