Madyan incident: 21 suspects sent on physical remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent 21 suspects on physical remand in a case pertaining to the lynching of tourist in Maydan area of Swat.

A mob had lynched a man and set him on fire after he was suspected of desecrating the Holy Quran in a Swat hospital. The mob had also set fire to a police station.

As per details, the 21 suspects were presented before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) where they were handed over to police on a 10-day physical remand.

The court also issued arrest warrants for the other 23 suspects who were involved in the incident and are still at large.

Yesterday, police arrested 27 suspects including two brothers in Madyan incident in Swat. The police have booked 27 suspects for lynching a man and setting police station on fire.

Furthermore, the police teams are conducting raids for more arrests in the Madyan incident.

