Monday, June 24, 2024
Man killed over 'sectarian argument' in Gujrat

Web Desk
5:49 PM | June 24, 2024
A 14-year-old boy killed a man following an alleged argument over a sectarian issue at a local village near Gujrat.

The incident took place at Chak Chohdo village in Kunjah near Gujrat.

According to reports, 14-year-old Rehan, who is son of local prayer leader, had an altercation over a sectarian issue with Syed Nazeer Hussain Shah, a resident of the same village.

Later, Rehan knifed Nazeer Hussain Shah and fled the scene.

The victim, who was a middle-age man, was shifted to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

A special team of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) collected evidence from the crime scene.

Later, doctors conducted the autopsy and handed over the body to the victim’s family.

