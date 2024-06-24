Monday, June 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Man, niece drown in Indus River

APP
June 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  A man and his niece drowned while swimming in the Indus river near Hussainabad embankment here on Sunday.

According to the police, four persons of a family belonging to Karachi had drowned in the river but two of them were rescued by the local divers. However, the police added, 55 years old Yaqoob Ahmed and his 9-year-old niece Maryam were pulled out dead from the river. The family lived in Korangi, Karachi, and they were visiting their relatives in Hussainabad. The dead bodies were handed over to the family for burial.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1719119975.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024