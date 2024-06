The anti-terrorism court extended on Monday the interim bails of 44 PTI workers in a May 9 riots case.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the hearing.

A case of arson and vandalism was registered against 44 workers of the PTI in Kasur on May 9, 2023.

The court extended the interim bails of 44 PTI workers nominated in the cases until Sept 3.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing.