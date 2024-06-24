Monday, June 24, 2024
Mehwish Hayat slays fans in white attire

Web Desk
6:03 PM | June 24, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Pakistan’s showbiz industry actor Mehwish Hayat has slayed fans by adoring the white attire.

The ‘Punjab Nahi Jaongi’ star uploaded her photos on the photo and video sharing application Instagram to which the fans have showered with love.

The actor shined with simplicity as the white dress enhanced the beauty of her face which matched rightly with the makeup.

The actor’s fans stormed the internet after the uploading of photos with the comment section also served as the testament of the fact that she has a good number of followers.

