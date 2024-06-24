Monday, June 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Minister assures solution to basic problems

APP
June 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law and Finance Minister Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate took immediate notice of the scarcity of drinking water in the far-flung area of his constituency Ziarat Sheikh Allah Dad and rushed to the area along with the Chairman Tehsil Gambat Sajid Iqbal and PTI local leader Ishtiaq Qureshi.

He inspected the Shadipur Water Supply Scheme in Ziarat Sheikh Allah Dad where the minister was told that the water requirement of the area is not being met by the Shadipur Water Supply Scheme as its water is not reachable to the entire area due to which the drinking water problem is very serious.  

The minister on the spot approved allocation of more funds for the said scheme at the request of the elders of the area. He assured drinking water would be delivered to every house in the area and drinking water scarcity problem of the people here would be solved permanently.

Kohat police arrest 17 suspects

He also assured resolution of other basic problems in the area on priority basis.

Elders of the area thanked the minister for taking immediate notice of the key problem of the area and for his determination to solve it permanently.

They assured their wholehearted support and cooperation to the minister for his keen interest in the area’s development.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1719204660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024