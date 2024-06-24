Mitchell Marsh confident of turnaround in crucial clash against India

New York - Australia’s T20I captain Mitchell Marsh is optimistic about his team’s ability to bounce back in their crucial ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eights fixture against India.

Australia’s semifinal hopes took a hit following an unexpected defeat to Afghanistan at Arnos Vale Ground on Saturday. This loss means Australia must secure a win against India on June 24 to advance to the knockouts. If India triumphs over Australia and Afghanistan defeats Bangladesh, both India and Afghanistan will proceed to the semi-finals, ending Australia’s campaign.

Marsh emphasized the high stakes of the upcoming match, declaring it a “must-win game” and expressing confidence that the pressure would elicit the best performance from his players. “First things first, we need to recover. We have a lot of belief in our group. We are a very good cricket team. Yes, tonight we had an off night, but there’s a positive in the fact that we have another game in 36 hours,” Marsh stated during the post-match press conference.

“It’s a big game against India, and it’s a must-win game. I think if you look back at the short history of this team, these situations bring out the best in our guys. The boys will certainly be up and ready for it,” said the Australian captain.

Marsh maintained faith in his team’s capabilities, highlighting their resilience and quality. “We’ve got a good bunch of people, and I believe our best is up there with the best. So, we need to bring that in the next game and move forward quickly.”

Despite their overall strong performance in the tournament, Australia faltered in the field against Afghanistan, dropping five catches. Marsh remained confident in his team’s fielding abilities. “There are a lot of things you can look at. The reality is, there are small margins when the scores are low,” said Marsh. “We don’t want to have too many off nights in the field, but I believe that at our best, we’re an unbelievable fielding side.”

He continued, “It’s easy to look at tonight and be disappointed, but ultimately, we have 36 hours to turn it around. We pride ourselves on our fielding. The boys put in the work, we didn’t execute in the field tonight, and it played a part in us losing the game.”