Monday, June 24, 2024
Nationalism is not the answer for French voters, says German minister

Nationalism is not the answer for French voters, says German minister
Web Desk
5:55 PM | June 24, 2024
International

European history shows that nationalism offers no solution to problems, Germany's defence minister said on Monday during a visit to Paris, adding that he would be happier if liberal forces won the upcoming legislative elections in France.

"I can say for my part and for the view of Germany that nationalism has never been the solution to problems. This is a lesson from European history that cannot be neglected," Boris Pistorius told a joint press conference with his French and Polish counterparts.

"That is why I would be happy if a true result would be achieved, which would strengthen the democratic, free and pro-European forces and thus the future of Europe," he said, speaking through an interpreter.

