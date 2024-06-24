NCA, PIFD to open their campuses in Karachi

KARACHI - Two Lahore-based prestigious educational institutions in the country — the National College of Arts (NCA) and Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) — will soon open their campuses in Karachi. This was announced by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan chairman and Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at a press conference. He was accompanied by the vice chancellors of the NCA, PIFD, chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and other senior officials. The minister said that the NCA and PIFD campuses would offer “employable skill-based short courses” to the youth of Sindh. Rejecting an impression that the working of the federal education ministry was limited to Islamabad alone, he said that its ambit was spread across the country. At the outset, he said it was essential for the country to train the youth, who constitutes 60 per cent of its population, for employment and reap the benefit of population bulge. He mentioned the example of neighbouring countries which had used their giant population as their workforce and achieved technological development. Similarly, he said, Pakistan also needed to decide accordingly and equip the youth with employment focused skills. In addition to this, he announced that courses and centres of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) were being increased. He said that several national and international institutions such as Huawei and Microsoft were being engaged to impart training to the youth of Pakistan. Further, he said that global trends were changing rapidly and only education could save Pakistan. Therefore, right decisions are the need of the hour for Pakistan, he added. In a response to a question regarding brain drain, Dr Siddiqui said that it’s a positive trend if young people were moving abroad as it will eventually result in more remittances from them and improve the country’s global presence. When asked about his stance on the restoration of student unions, he said that both students and trade unions were very important as these institutions played the role of nurseries for future political leaders.