Need of the Hour

At long last, what the nation has been demanding has been put into action. A new national counter-terrorism campaign, Operation Azm-i-Istehkam, will take place across the country to address a persistent threat that has been steadily intensifying. The situation at the border had become untenable, and our response had become inevitable. It was not a question of if, but rather when, and it is reassuring to see the government take this initiative now instead of delaying it any further.

Many Pakistani sons and daughters have laid down their lives defending the citizens of the country from the scourge of terrorism. Their martyrdom must not be in vain. We must complete the job they started and eradicate this ever-present danger before it becomes unmanageable. The images of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, and senior civil and military officers lifting the casket of Sepoy Haroon William at Saint Paul’s Church in Rawalpindi sent a strong message to all government stakeholders. We must not forget the debt we owe to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. The timing is crucial. Pakistan’s economic recovery has begun, even though the start has been rocky and the road ahead is fraught with even more hardship. The first steps have been taken. Security and economic prosperity go hand in hand—one is not possible without the other. Pakistan’s improved economic outlook is predicated on continued political stability, a safe environment for Foreign Direct Investment, and the protection of foreign nationals who visit the country for commerce. Projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will fall by the wayside if it does not become a secure and reliable trade route end to end.

Similarly, many of our best mining sites lie in the border regions. Without adequate protection, the prospect of developing them and the surrounding communities is difficult to imagine. It was heartening to see all stakeholders united behind this initiative. Now the same unity and urgency need to be displayed in its execution.