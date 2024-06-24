Over Rs0.3m fine imposed on vehicles for overcharging passengers

KARACHI - The Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department checked 891 vehicles on inter-city and inter-provincial routes and fined over Rs0.3 million for overcharging the passengers.

The fine was imposed on the instructions of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon during an ongoing campaign against those, who had been collecting excessive fare and overcharging the passengers. The Transport Department checked the vehicles with the help of Sindh Police and the National Highways and Motorways Police.

Rs0.9 million 23 thousand and 100 rupees taken as extra fare was returned to the passengers and a total of Rs0.3 million and 71 thousand as a fine was imposed on the transporters for overcharging.