Monday, June 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Over Rs0.3m fine imposed on vehicles for overcharging passengers

APP
June 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department checked 891 vehicles on inter-city and inter-provincial routes and fined over Rs0.3 million for overcharging the passengers.

The fine was imposed  on the instructions of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon during an ongoing campaign against those, who had been collecting excessive fare and overcharging the passengers.  The Transport Department checked the vehicles with the help of Sindh Police and the National Highways and Motorways Police.

Rs0.9 million 23 thousand and 100 rupees taken as extra fare was returned to the passengers and a total of Rs0.3 million and 71 thousand as a fine was imposed on the transporters for overcharging.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1719119975.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024