Pakistan earns $2.59b from IT services’ export in 10 months

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $2.593 billion by providing different Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first ten months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows a growth of 20.41 percent as compared with the $2.135 billion earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the months under review, the export of computer services grew by 24.55 percent as it surged from $1.729 billion last year to $2.153 billion during July-April 2023-24. Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 10.80 percent, from $633.107 million to $701.456 million this year while export of hardware consultancy services also surged by 19.24 percent, from $4.793 million to $5.715 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services, however, decreased by 45.69 percent from $2.762 million to $1.500 million, whereas, the export and imports of computer software services surged by 6.77 percent, from $489.737 million to $522.909 million. Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review witnessed an increase of 105.90 percent from $4.240 million to $8.730 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services surged by 167.58 percent, from $2.505 million to $6.730 million, whereas, the exports of other information-related services increased by 16.83 percent, from $1.735 million to $2.027 million. The export of telecommunication services increased by 7.04 percent as these went up from $402.260 million to $430.590 million, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 17.59 percent during the months as its exports increased from $180.682 million to $212.467 million, whereas, the export of other telecommunication services witnessed a decrease of 1.56 percent, from $221.578 million to $218.123 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.