PCB decides to set its house in order

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to bolster the domestic cricket circuit by revising contracts and making other necessary changes.

A meeting of the PCB decision-makers, headed by chairman Mohsin Naqvi, was held on Monday to mull revamp of domestic cricket to ensure availability of a pool of talented players.

The PCB management says it will bolster the domestic cricket system, improve coaching standards and help groom talented players to enable them to make it to the national cricket team.

Naqvi underscored the need to strengthen the domestic cricket system by revising contracts and arranging tournaments to elevate the quality of competition.

He said best coaches would be available to polish the talent. He said players would be selected on the basis of performance, fitness and merit.

According to media reports, the PCB has also decided to make participation in domestic cricket mandatory for selection in the national team.

The key decisions have been taken after Pakistan’s dismal performance in the T20 World Cup 2024. Pakistan faced drubbing by the US and India, which led to their exit from the event even before Super 8 stage.

A master coach would be hired to train domestic cricket coaches, said Naqvi who pledged to encourage fresh talent to promote cricket at lower level.