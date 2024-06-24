Monday, June 24, 2024
People’s Bus Service to start in Nawabshah next week, says Sharjeel

Our Staff Reporter
June 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH   -   Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Excise, Sharjeel Inaam Memon has announced the commencement of Peoples Bus Service at Nawabshah from the coming week.

Talking to media here Sunday, the minister said that in order to provide better transport facilities for the people of Sindh, the service of Peoples Bus Service was being started at Karachi, Larkana, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah) from the next week, which would soon be inaugurated. The people of Nawabshah has expressed their pleasure over the decision of the Sindh Government.

