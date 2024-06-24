POA and LCWU to host Olympic Day celebrations

NEW YORK - The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), in collaboration with Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), is set to host the Olympic Day celebrations today (Monday – June 24). This event marks the commemoration of the birth of the Modern Olympics in 1894, spearheaded by Baron Pierre de Coubertin, who recognized the educational values of sports, now honored as Olympic Values. Olympic Day pays tribute to the legacy of the Modern Olympics and its core values of excellence, friendship, and respect. This day encourages individuals of all ages and abilities to engage in various sporting and cultural activities, promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

For this year’s Olympic Day celebrations, the POA has organized a series of events including an Olympic walk, plantation activities, and a quiz competition for athletes and students.

The celebration will be graced by former Olympians, international medallists/athletes, and athletes preparing for the Paris Games. Esteemed faculty, athletes, and students of LCWU, along with Presidents and Secretary Generals of POA/National Sports Federations, and members of the POA Executive Committee, will participate in the festivities. This gathering aims to foster a spirit of unity and Olympism within the community, especially in the Olympic year of Paris 2024.