Monday, June 24, 2024
PPP following vision of Benazir Bhutto: Makhddom Mahmood

Agencies
June 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -   Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) President, South Punjab, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood has said that his party had been following vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in letter and spirit. He expressed these words while talking to Deputy Information Secretary, PPP Bahawalpur Division, Rana Saleem here on Sunday. Makhdoom Mehmood said that PPP is still a largest political party of the country which was following vision of legend leader and former prime minister, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. “Shaheed Bibi was a great and legend leader of the world who fought for the noble cause of smooth flow of democracy,” he said. He said that PPP had been playing remarkable role in strengthening democratic institutions in the country. He paid rich tributes to President, Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman, PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for playing their role for protection of rights of downtrodden segments of the society.

