Punjab Assembly Speaker rejects Muhammad Zubair's allegations of Nawaz, Bajwa meeting

5:53 PM | June 24, 2024
Talking to reporters in Lahore on Monday, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan refuted the claims of disgruntled PML-N leader about alleged meeting between former PM Nawaz Sharif and ex-COAS General (Rtd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Sounding displeased, the speaker asked Muhamamd Zubair about the date and location of the alleged meeting.

He also touched upon the formation of a Judicial Commission demanded by PTI in this matter.

"Politics being is done on Azm-i-Istehkam Operation. The assemblies should solve the problems. Whenever we faced challenges in the past, the nation rallied behind us. Pakistan bore positive results after the National Action Plan (NAP) was passed", he said.

He said that the opposition's current attitude will be decided by history, adding that Azm-i-Istehkam Operation is a matter of survival for Pakistan. On question regarding setting up the military courts, he expressed his reservations.

It must be noted that disenchanted PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair had recently claimed that ex COAS met the PML-N head Nawaz multiple times before the ouster of thr former PM Imran Khan in a no-confidence motion. 

