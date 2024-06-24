Monday, June 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab govt enacts new law to control inflation

Staff Reporter
June 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -   The Punjab government has launched the Price Control Council (PCC) to determine the prices of 49 commodities. Official sources in City District government told that the government has enacted a new law to control the prices of essential commodities, whereas in this regard  a Price Control Council has also been established under the ‘Punjab Price Control Essential Commodities Act’. Punjab Governor Saleem Haider signed the bill after the approval of the Punjab Assembly. The Minister of Industry will be the convener of the Price Council, the Minister of Food and the Chief Secretary will be members of the council. Home, Livestock, Food, and other secretaries will also join the council, sources added.

 

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1719119975.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024