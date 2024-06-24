Record-breaking heatwave broils the West and mid-Atlantic

OHIO - Millions of people across the US are still trudging through a record-setting heat wave that is shifting to the Mid-Atlantic, while many Americans including in New Mexico, Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota ontend with “catastrophic” flash flooding this weekend. As heat alerts persist for over 100 million people over the weekend, the extreme heat risk spread from the Ohio Valley to the Mid-Atlantic on Sunday. Highs across the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic have been 10 to 15 degrees above average. “An intense heat wave will continue across the Mid-Atlantic, where record high temperatures are likely,” the National Weather Service said Sunday. “Numerous record-tying/breaking highs are possible,” the agency added. In the West, triple-digit temperatures are possible in central and southern California, Arizona and Utah. Triple-digit heat broiled Baltimore and Washington, DC on Sunday. The nation’s capital hit the 100-degree mark Sunday, the first time that’s happened since 2016. It’s also the first time DC has recorded a temperature that high this early in the summer since 2012. Baltimore also hit 101 degrees, breaking the daily record of 100 degrees set back in 1988. “The combination of this heat coming early in the Summer season and persisting over several days increases the level of heat stress for those without reliable air conditioning,” the weather service said. In Rock Valley, Iowa, all homes north of Highway 18 were evacuated amid high floodwaters Saturday. “I cannot even believe what I’m seeing right now,” said Daniel Heitritter, who evacuated his neighborhood in Spencer Sunday. As water in his home reached shin-deep, he flagged down a boat to come pick him, his wife and cat up, he said.