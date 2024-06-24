SBCA finalises plan to deal with emergencies during monsoon

KARACHI - The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has developed a comprehensive contingency plan in collaboration with the district administration to manage any emergencies during the upcoming monsoon season. The SBCA also established a rain emergency centre at the Civic Centre Annex Building in Gulshan-i-Iqbal which will operate round the clock to address any emergency situations that may arise during rains. According to Director General of SBCA Abdul Rasheed Solangi, the SBCA is in constant communication with deputy commissioners, secretary of archives and culture, and other relevant institutions to ensure a coordinated response. Mr Solangi said the SBCA staff will be present at the Rain Emergency Centre 24/7 to respond to any incidents and all directors will remain in their respective districts with their officers during the expected rains, ensuring continuous monitoring of all potential situations.

In case of any emergency, the public is urged to report to the Centre at 99232355 through social media pages or via the official website, www.sbca.gos.pk.

Survey reports indicate that out of 570 buildings in Karachi, 135 are under the department of archives and culture. Additionally, 81 buildings in the Hyderabad region, 60 in the Sukkur region, 7 in the Mirpurkhas region, and 4 in the Larkana region, totalling 722 buildings, have been declared dangerous and uninhabitable.

The DG SBCA had issued warnings to the residents and users of such buildings to evacuate immediately to protect their lives and property. Due to water seepage during rains, there is a significantly increased risk of these buildings collapsing or catching fire due to short circuits.

To manage any adverse situations, four teams have been formed, and trained contractors, labourers, and machinery will be available all day and night at the Emergency Centre. Banners and flex signs will be placed on all buildings declared dangerous. Residents of extremely dangerous buildings will be evacuated with the help of district administration and police.

A comprehensive awareness campaign has also been launched through the print media to inform the public. Notices have been issued to residents of dangerous buildings to vacate immediately. A list of these buildings has been sent to the district administration.