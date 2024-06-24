SC moved for early hearing of civilians' military trial cases

An application was filed in the for an early hearing of the case concerning the trial of civilians in the military courts.

It should be noted that the had directed that the case be fixed in the third week of January 2024.

Senior advocate Latif Khan Khosa filed the petition, requesting the top court that the case be scheduled for the week beginning July 1.

The application states that despite the court's order, the case has not been scheduled for a hearing. The 's proceedings have halted the resolution of cases involving those detained in military courts. The case has not been heard since December 13.