Monday, June 24, 2024
SC moved for early hearing of civilians' military trial cases

Web Desk
5:50 PM | June 24, 2024
National

An application was filed in the Supreme Court for an early hearing of the case concerning the trial of civilians in the military courts.

It should be noted that the Supreme Court had directed that the case be fixed in the third week of January 2024.

Senior advocate Latif Khan Khosa filed the petition, requesting the top court that the case be scheduled for the week beginning July 1.

The application states that despite the court's order, the case has not been scheduled for a hearing. The Supreme Court's proceedings have halted the resolution of cases involving those detained in military courts. The case has not been heard since December 13.

