Monday, June 24, 2024
Sikh pilgrims depart for Nankana Sahib

Our Staff Reporter
June 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Attock   -   Sikh pilgrims after performing their rituals at Gurdwara Siri Punja Sahib Hasanabdal left for Nankana Sahib by special buses provided by Evacuee Trust Property Board. Sikh Group Leader Khushwindar Singh and Deputy Leader Harjindar Kaur while talking to The Nation expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements, security and religious freedom given to them. Deputy Secretary Shrines Abdullah Awais, Focal Person Asim Hussian and Care Taker Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hasanabdal Asmat Ullah Khan were also present. Sikh group leaders said we love Pakistan as our religious places are here which are well-maintained and being looked after properly.

