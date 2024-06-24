Monday, June 24, 2024
Sindh to set up mini grids in each district: Nasir Shah

Web Desk
3:48 PM | June 24, 2024
Regional, Karachi

 Provincial Energy Minister Nasir Shah has said that Sindh’s people are the foremost priority of the government.

“We are not in the federal government fold still we are running governments in two provinces,” Nasir Shah said.

Bilawal Bhutto has promised 300 units free electricity to the people, he said.

Nasir Shah said that the electricity generated from the solar park will be supplied to people.

“In Sindh around two million households have no electric supply connections,” minister said. “In the first phase we will supply solar panels electricity to them”.

Energy minister said that mini-grids will be set up in small localities in each district of the province to provide affordable and environment-friendly electricity. “If this model project succeeds it will go ahead further,” he said.

He requested the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) chief to bring the load shedding hours down in this sweltering hot weather.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh government has recently signed an agreement with a private sector firm for floating solar power project at Keenjhar Lake.

Web Desk

