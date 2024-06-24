Three judges elevated to Supreme Court

The Ministry of Law and Justice has officially announced the elevation of three high court judges to the , following President Asif Ali Zardari's approval on Monday.

The judges promoted to the apex court include Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan and Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan from the Lahore High Court (LHC), and Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi from the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The appointments were sanctioned by the president under Article 177 of the Constitution.

With Chief Justice Malik Shahzad’s elevation from the LHC, President Zardari has appointed Justice Shujaat Ali Khan as acting LHC Chief Justice in accordance with Article 196. Justice Shujaat will serve in this capacity until a permanent appointment is made, as per the notification from the law ministry.

Earlier this month, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, recommended the elevation of these high court judges to the .

Currently, the has 14 serving judges, below its constitutional capacity of 17. The three vacancies arose following the retirement of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and the resignations of Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.