Monday, June 24, 2024
Three killed, one gang member arrested

Agencies
June 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    -    Out of four car lifter gang members, three were killed and a woman accomplice was apprehended in a police encounter on Sunday near Kashmir Chowk, Islamabad. According to a private news channel, police received a tip about a car-lifting gang comprising three males and one female member who were entering Islamabad from Murree. Following the information, police set up a checkpoint and the gang members opened fire when they were stopped for checking. Consequently, three gang members were killed in a crossfire, while a female gang member was apprehended. Police had already seized a stolen car, weapons, and number plates of cars and lodged a First Information Report (FIR) for further investigation.

Agencies

