Monday, June 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Traditional donkey cart race begins in Karachi

APP
June 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Donkey Cart Race was held on Sunday which starting from  ICI Bridge and ended at the Commissioner Karachi Office, Club Road. The Race was inaugurated by Additional Commissioner Syed Ghulam Mehdi, who waved the flag to start the race.

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab attended the event as the chief  guest and distributed prizes among the winners.

 Abdul Khalid secured first position, Muhammad Javed second, and Shahjehan alias Durga third position. 25,000 to the first place winner, 20,000 to the second place and 15,000 rupees to the third place , while each of the 50 participating races was given a cash prize of 1,000 rupees.  

 Mayor Murtaza Wahab praised the event, stating that donkey cart racing was part of Karachi’s ancient culture and heritage. He appreciated the love of the people of Lyari for sports and their efforts to preserve their cultural heritage.

KMC, K-Electric agree to collect Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes: Wahab

The Mayor expressed his commitment to providing opportunities for youth to engage in positive activities through sports. He further  hailed the donkey cart race  as a cherished aspect of Karachi’s cultural heritage, praising the people of Lyari for keeping this tradition alive despite economic challenges. He acknowledged their love for sports and dedication to preserving their cultural identity, which is deeply rooted in Karachi’s history. The Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival, featuring donkey cart race , cycle race, and other events, aims to promote positive activities for the city’s youth, and Mayor Wahab expressed his commitment to supporting this initiative.

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi emphasized the need to promote sports activities in Karachi, which will help provide positive opportunities for the city’s youth. He announced the schedule for the Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival, which includes a hockey tournament on June 25 at the Islahuddin Landi Kotal  Ground in North Nazimabad, followed by prize distribution, a girls’ basketball tournament on June 26; a shooting ball tournament on June 29 at the Korangi Number 5 Shooting Ball Court; and a cycle  race on June 30, starting at 7:30 AM at the Mazar-e-Quaid, prize distribution at 9:00 AM at the Commissioner Karachi Office. The boys’ basketball tournament will be held on June 30 at 9:00 PM at the Aram Bagh.

Man jailed for seven years in mugging case

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1719119975.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024