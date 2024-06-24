Wave of inflation continues in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Eid al-Azha has passed, but the wave of inflation has not decreased, and the prices of vegetables and fruits in the markets continue to rise. The district administration of Peshawar has failed to control vendors who sell food items at their own prices.

The price of ginger is at an all-time high, being sold at Rs. 850 instead of the official rate of Rs. 720. Garlic is sold at Rs. 540, exceeding the official rate of Rs. 430. Similarly, tomatoes are priced at Rs. 180 compared to the official rate of Rs. 100, and onions are sold at Rs. 200 per kg against the official rate of Rs. 120.

The price of potatoes has also increased, being sold at Rs. 160 per kg, denying the official rate of Rs. 110. Other price hikes include kachalu at Rs. 170, green pepper at Rs. 160, capsicum at Rs. 140, brinjal at Rs. 80, cauliflower at Rs. 140, okra at Rs. 100, and lemon at Rs. 400 per kg.

Fruit prices have also surged, with apples being sold at Rs. 400 while the official rate is Rs. 340. Mangoes are priced at Rs. 270, cherries at Rs. 390, arros at Rs. 260, potatoes at Rs. 340, lychees at Rs. 270 per kg, and bananas at Rs. 180 per dozen. The price of live chicken is Rs. 325 per kg, and eggs are sold at Rs. 250 per dozen.