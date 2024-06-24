Wheelchair tennis coaching camp sees enthusiastic participation

NEW YORK - The ongoing wheelchair tennis coaching camp in Peshawar has drawn the participation of 12 players, with notable visits from key officials of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF). Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, Vice President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation and Member of the Wheelchair Tennis Asian Tennis Federation, toured the camp, engaging with players and officials from the KP Tennis Association. Khalid Rehmani was warmly welcomed by Umar Ayaz, Coordinator for Wheelchair Tennis in KP, and expressed his gratitude towards Umar Ayaz, Vice President of KP Tennis Association, and Dr Tahir, President of Pakistan Seniors Tennis Association, for their hospitality and for organizing this historic camp. Rehmani highlighted the achievements of the Pakistan Wheelchair Tennis teams, noting their representation in international competitions, including the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, as a significant honor.