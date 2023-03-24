Share:

Peshawar - More than 100 karate players representing different clubs took part in the Peshawar Inter-Club Karate Championship held at Hayatabad Sports Complex on Thursday to celebrate Pakistan Day. Asim Shiraz, the President of the Sports Writers’ Association, awarded prizes to the winners together with Shah Faisal, the coordinator and admin officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association, Hayatabad Sports Complex, and other officials including female coach Nazia Zaki and technical officials Fazl Hussain, Muhammad Kashif, Nasir Mehmood, Jamal Khan, Adnan Khan, Abdullah, Farhan Umar Afridi, Asif, Aamir Khan, Ihtisham Khan, and others. The Peshawar Yellow team emerged as the champion of the team event by defeating the Peshawar Blue team 3-0 in the final, with Salman losing the first match, Madiha winning the second match, and Faizan securing the victory in the third match. Shah Faisal, the Coordinator for the KP Karate Association, emphasized the significance of holding tournaments.