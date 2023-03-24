Share:

Peshawar - Eleven public figures of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were honoured with presidential awards for their contributions in various spheres of life.

On behalf of the President of Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali presented awards to 11 individuals at the Governor’s Mansion on Thursday for their excellent work in their different disciplines.

The ceremony was attended by the Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, the interim provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, KP IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, the heads of different departments, and family members of those who received the presidential awards.

Dr Qibla Ayaz was awarded Satara-e-Imtiaz for his great services in research in the field of Islamic studies, Bushra Farrukh for performing arts including drama and acting, Gul Zari Wagmah for music and singing, Masoudjan for blind cricket sports, and Abdulaziz Khan Tabasim for films directions.

Also, Naseebullah Khan received the award for bravery, Zainullah for Chitrali Sitar music and singing, Farhaj Sikandar Yar Khan and Dr Faridullah Khan for public services and Suraj Narayan allies Narayan Lal for literature.

Similarly, martyred journalist of Swat Muhammad Musa Khankhel was awarded the President’s Medal of distinction posthumously for extraordinary services in the field of journalism. His medal was received by his brother Essa Khankhel, a journalist based in Swat district.