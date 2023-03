Share:

PESHAWAR - Twenty-five kilograms charas was seized and a drug trafficker arrested here on Thursday.

Peshawar Police spokesman Alam Khan said that the cops stopped a rickshaw, from which 25kg charas was recovered while the driver identified as Sardar Hussain was also arrested. He said the accused was carrying the drug from Khyber to Peshawar district and to be supplied onwards to various other areas of the country.