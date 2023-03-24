Share:

ISLAMABAD - The second Pakistan Navy Ship PNS MOAWIN deployed on internation­al Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission reached Mersin, Turkiye, yesterday.

According to a press release is­sued by Pakistan Navy, the ship brought second shipment of relief goods comprising winterized tents and blankets for the earthquake af­fectees. The ship was warmly wel­comed by Turkish Naval officials and Pakistan diplomatic staff.

To mark solidarity with our Turkish brotherhood, a simple and graceful ceremony was orga­nized onboard PNS MOAWIN to commemorate Pakistan Day. The ceremony was attended by Turk­ish government and military offi­cials including Governor of Mersin and Chief of Staff of Turkish Naval Forces along with Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye.

At the ceremony, PN Mission Commander expressed condolenc­es on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and people of Pakistan for the tragic loss of lives and prop­erty and reaffirmed PN resolve to stand with brotherly countries at the time of need. Turkish govern­ment officials highly appreciated the support provided by the gov­ernment of Pakistan