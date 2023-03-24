Share:

MULTAN - A member of dacoit gang and a police constable were injured in exchange of firing during an encounter of patrol­ling police with dacoits here Thurs­day. The police have arrested three armed robbers during the encounter.

According to details, a citizen named Muhammad Azeem son of Chaudhary Muhammad Aslam Gujjar resident of 287/EB who was work­ing in a pharmaceutical company was returning home from the city when three armed robbers intercepted him and snatched mobile phone and cash from him and fled away.

Upon receiving the information, patrolling police Mana Morr led by Incharge Sub-Inspector Muhammad Abid reached the site with police team. The robbers opened fire on the police party in which patrolling per­sonnel Zafrullah got injuries and a dacoit also injured during retaliation.

The police, with the help of the lo­cal people, arrested the injured dacoit named Muhammad Mohsin and also arrested two other accused Ali Arslan and Fahad alongwith weapons. A case was registered against the accused and further investigation was initiated.

A dacoit wanted to police in over 19 cases of robbery, snatching and others was arrested in injured condition dur­ing a police encounter on Thursday.

According to a police spokesper­son, the police received information that three robbers had snatched a motorcycle, identity card and cash from a citizen near the WASA office in Shamsabad Colony and fled away. SHO Old Kotwali Muhammad Sham­oon Joiya reached the spot alongwith his team and began to pursue the flee­ing dacoits. The robbers opened fire on the police team near Khera Chowk in the limits of Makhdoom Rasheed police station. The police also fired in retaliation and an exchange of fire ensued during which one of the sus­pects was injured by the firing of his own accomplices. Whereas, the other two robbers managed to escape. The police cordoned off the area to arrest the fleeing dacoits. The arrested ac­cused was identified as Zeeshan alias Shan, a resident of Kashif Colony Ve­hari Road and was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment. The police recovered the looted motorcycle and the rifle from the crime scene.