Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Muhammad Abbas here on Thursday held a meeting with officials of women po­lice to review their problems confronted by them when they were on duty. Accord­ing to a spokesperson for Ba­hawalpur police, the meet­ing discussed the issues and problems faced by the ladies police pertaining to their transfers and postings, trav­eling and other issues. The DPO assured the personnel of ladies police that all their legitimate issues would be resolved on priority basis. He also assured that the per­sonnel of ladies police who would show best perfor­mance would be given pro­motion in accordance with the rules and regulations.