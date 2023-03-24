Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar on Thursday conferred Presiden­tial and Excellence awards on several per­sonalities for their outstanding perfor­mance and best services on the occasion of Pakistan Day. A simple but dignified ceremony for the distribution of Presi­dential and Excellence awards was held at Governor House Quetta. Amanullah Khan Nasir, Professor Ubaidullah Darwish, Dr Muhammad Ashraf Shaheen Qaisrani were honoured with Presidential Excel­lence Award by the Balochistan governor.

Martyrs of Journalism Irshad Ahmad Mastoi and Ashraf Zehri were posthu­mously awarded the Medal of Distinction. Later, the governor gave provincial excel­lence awards to twenty-four personali­ties including Sadiq Ali, Sharaf Shaad, Dr Nasreen Gul, Asmat Durrani, Abdul Bari Asir, Rahmat Bibi alias Arzu Ziaratwala, Abdul Hayat, Nabi Baksh, Shazia Akram Shahwani, Muhammad Yasin, Rashid Hasrat and Shabana Sultan awarded in 2020. While Shuaib Ali, Arif Ali, Dr Ra­him Bakhsh Mehr, Dr Abdul Rauf Rafiqi, Dar Muhammad Kasi, Dr Abdul Rehman Kakar, Khudaidad, Khurshid Ali Hasan, Dr Abida Baloch, Dawood Shah Tareen, Prof Ahmed Waqas and Prof Arifa Ali have been awarded Provincial Excellence Awards 2021. On this occasion, the pro­vincial ministers, members of the pro­vincial assembly, senior government of­ficials and people belonging to different fields participated in the ceremony for national honours.