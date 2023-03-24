Share:

I would like to bring to the attention of the authorities the issue of beggary in our country, Pakistan. Beggars, who beg from door to door for their livelihood, are a common but pathetic sight in our country. With the ongoing inflation, people are forced to resort to different ways to earn their livelihood, and unfortunately, beggary has become a growing problem in our society.

Many beggars are professional and use fake scenarios to get money. They can read people’s faces easily and it is difficult to escape their clutches. There is often a mafia working behind the beggars, paying them to perform these acts. In reality, only a few of them are genuinely needy, and most of them use the money for other criminal activities.

As a nation, we have lost the distinction between right and wrong, and we opt for shortcuts to reach our destination without hard work. Begging has become a profession, and the more we promote this foul act, the more beggars will grow.

The simplest method of cutting this evil act from its roots is to not pay the beggars. The government should also open institutions that provide free education to the poor so that they can learn what is good for them and discourage such acts. By adopting these methods, we can put an end to this act of beggary.

I hope that the concerned authorities will take appropriate measures to address this issue. Let us work together to bring an end to this foul act and make our country a better place for everyone.

AQSA WAQAR,

Lahore.