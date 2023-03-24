Share:

FAISALABAD - Mureedwala police have claimed to trace out blind murder of a young girl within 24 hours after the incident.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that some passersby previous day wit­nessed corpse of a 22-year-old girl floating on surface of water in Gugera Branch Canal near Chak No 485-GB and informed the police.

The police fished out the corpse and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem and identified it as Iram Safdar resident of Chak No 174-GB.

During investigation, it came to light that ill-fated girl Iram Safdar exchanged harsh words with her hus­band Muhammad Saleem over a domestic dispute.

The issue enraged the man, who killed his wife couple of days ago and threw her body into Gugera Branch Canal to conceal the evidence of the offense.

The police registered a murder case against Mu­hammad Saleem and start­ed search for his arrest but he was still at large, the spokesperson said.

OLD RIVALRY CLAIMS LIFE

A youth was shot dead over an old rivalry in the area of Sargodha Road po­lice station.

A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that 27-year-old Malik Baha­dur Khan resident of Us­man Town was going on a motorcycle when his rivals Waqas, etc opened fire and injured him seriously. He was rushed to a local hospital but in vain as he expired on the way. The police took the body into custody and started inves­tigation, he added.

MAN ‘ELECTROCUTED’

A young man was elec­trocuted in the area of Raza Abad police station.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that 55-year-old Khalid Farooq resident of Mohallah Usman Town was reportedly trying to switch on a button in his house when he received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

However, Abid Farooq, brother of the ill-fated man, alleged that Khalid Farooq had two marriages and he was in the house of his second wife Farzana in Mo­hallah Usman Town where she alongwith her brother Boota killed Khalid Farooq through electrocution over some disputes.

The police lodged a com­plaint and started investi­gation, the spokesperson added.