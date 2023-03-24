Share:

NEW YORK - Actress Lindsay Lohan, YouTuber Jake Paul and six other celebrities were charged by the US Securities and Exchange Com­mission for touting cryptocurrencies on social media without disclosing that they were paid to do so. The charges come as part of a case targeting entrepreneur Justin Sun for marketing Tronix and BitTorrent crypto assets without registering with the relevant authorities, and for manipulating crypto trading on his platform. The case is one of several from the enforcer of US rules on the finan­cial markets that has stepped up its crackdown on cryptocurrencies since the spectacular collapse of industry leader FTX at the end of last year. The SEC alleges that Sun sought to boost Tronix by ar­tificially creating the appearance of trade on the secondary market by having his own employees buy and sell the asset.