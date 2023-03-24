Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Thursday directed all relevant depart­ments to remain alert in view of the ongoing un­usual rain and hailstorm in Quetta and other ar­eas to cope with any untoward situation.

He gave these instructions when Quetta and oth­er areas of Balochistan received torrential rain. He said that in the context of the ongoing abnormal rain in Quetta and other areas, all the relevant de­partments should be alert and prepared to deal ef­fectively with any kind of irregular situation.

He directed that Provincial Disaster Manage­ment Authority (PDMA), Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) and Deputy Commissioner should keep their emergency teams ready and people should also take necessary precautions according to the weather conditions.