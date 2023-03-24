Share:

KARACHI-A suspect involved in shooting a police official dead was killed in a police encounter in Machhar Colony near the bank of Lyari River on Thursday. According to police, a raid was carried out for the arrest of the suspects who had fired shots on the policemen the other day in Kemari. During the raid, an exchange of fire occurred between police and the suspects. One of the suspects was killed in police firing, and arms were also recovered from the crime scene. “The police officer, who was injured in firing by the accused the other day, identified the deceased,” Kemari Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Fida Hussain said. “The accused had fired shots at police personnel near Maripur yesterday. A policeman was martyred while the other injured in firing by the accused,” he added. “Search in the area is underway,” he stated.