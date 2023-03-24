Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan Muslim League-N Sindh chapter Vice President Raja Abdullah met Chairman of Silicon Valley Project Lal Dino Marri Baloch, President of Silicon Valley Holdings Limited PICT Hong Kong Mst Wang and Mir Murtaza Baloch who came from Hong Kong. Lal Dino Marri Baloch said that the work on the Silicon Valley project will be started quickly to make it active at the earliest and it will deliver its fruits to the Pakistani economy and people. On this occasion, Raja Abdullah welcomed the delegation and said that the country is in dire need of foreign investment as it is the backbone of the country’s economy.

He said that the Silicon Valley project will prove to be a gateway for investment in the country, especially in Sindh. He expected that the role of Silicon Valley will be prominent in eliminating unemployment in Sindh and this project will provide important services in hoteling and other sectors.