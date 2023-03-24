Share:

A direct court on Friday approved one-day transit remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s nephew and focal person Hassaan Khan Niazi to Quetta Police.

The Quetta police had requested a transitory remand to produce Hassaan Khan Niazi before the Judicial Magistrate of Quetta, which was approved by the court.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas handed over Hassaan Khan Niazi to Quetta Police on one-day remand. The court ordered that Hassaan Khan Niazi should be produced by the investigating officer in the concerned court on March 25.

Later, Quetta police took Hassaan Khan Niazi from Islamabad police station and left for Quetta.

The Quetta police had reached the Islamabad court today [Friday] seeking the PTI leader’s remand. On March 18, a case was registered against him at Quetta Airport police station.

Earlier, a bail plea was filed in the district court Islamabad on behalf of Hassaan Niazi.

A District and Sessions Court on Thursday rejected a plea seeking an extension in the physical remand of Hassaan Niazi and sent him to jail on 14-day judicial remand in connection with intervening in the affairs of the state case.

Mr Niazi was presented before Magistrate Mureed Abbas on completion of his five-day physical remand and the investigation officer pleaded to the court for extending the remand saying his accomplice had been found but the pistol and vehicle were yet to be found. However, the court rejected the plea.