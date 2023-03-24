Share:

ISLAMABAD - The district and sessions court of Islamabad on Thursday sent Barrister Hassaan Niazi, the nephew of former premier Imran Khan, to Adiala Jail on 14 days of judicial remand in a case of attempted murder and interference into police matters and damaging government property.The capital city police shifted the accused to jail amid tight security.

According to details, a team of investigators of police station (PS) Ramna produced Hassaan Niazi before court of Duty Magistrate Murid Abbas after expiry of his two days physical remand. The investigation officer pleaded the court to award extension for five days in physical remand of accused to recover the gun and car from Hassaan Niazi used in the crime.

Opposing the plea of police, the defence lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said that police had failed in recovering weapon from his client despite passage of 72 hours, adding, the government is roping the PTI leaders in bogus cases to victimise them politically. After completion of arguments of both sides, the court rejected the plea of police and sent accused jail.

According to FIR, Hassaan Niazi had interfered into police matters by breaching the barrier at a picket, and his friend managed to flee while brandishing a pistol.

The court ordered the police to reproduce the accused before the court on April 6, 2023.

Ramna police station officials arrested Hassaan Niazi from outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex after filing a case against him and unknown accomplice under sections 324/353/506ii/427/186/34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).