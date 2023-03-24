Share:

ATTOCK - District Public School will start initial classes in next month for Playgroup to 7th class . CEO Education Attock Malik Mohsin Abbas said this while talking to journalists. He said that the establishment of this school is due to special interest of the divisional and district administration. With the start of this school, the children of low income people can get quality education in return of very reasonable fee, he said. CEO education said that admission fee will not be charged from the students enrolled till April 15, and the admission forms can be obtained from his office during working hours.