The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday issued a notification regarding the holding of general elections in Punjab.

According to the electoral watchdog notification, the polling for the Punjab Assembly elections will be held on October 8, 2023.

The ECP also withdrew its earlier schedule regarding the holding of general elections in Punjab in April.

ORDER of the Honourable Election Commission of Pakistan - Conduct of General Elections to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab https://t.co/0x4MnH6JiQ#ECP — Election Commission of Pakistan (OFFICIAL) (@ECP_Pakistan) March 22, 2023

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) wrote a letter to President Arif Alvi to take him into confidence over the decision to delay Punjab polls.

The ECP letter stated that a schedule for elections in Punjab was issued in the light of the Supreme Court decision as it was the responsibility of the electoral body to hold fair and transparent elections۔

The letter further said that for transparent and fair elections, meetings were held with the Punjab governor, caretaker government, security agencies, chief secretary and others, but all the stakeholders were not ready for immediate elections, while the provision of security was also denied.

The letter also referred to Article 218 ( 3) of the Constitution and Sections 58 and 8C of the Election Act 2017, under which elections were cancelled.