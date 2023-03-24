Share:

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the finance ministry has no funds for elections.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and Information Minister Marium Aurangzeb addressed the international media in a joint press conference.

Khawaja Asif lambasted the PTI chief Imran Khan saying his assassination attempt allegation is a lie. He first extended the tenure of former army chief General retired Qamar Javaid Bajwa and now he is now blaming him, first, he blamed the US for his ouster, the Defense Minister added.

He further said that the former prime minister Imran Khan dissolved the provincial assemblies unconstitutionally but he was ousted from his seat constitutionally by a vote of no confidence and now he wants to not appear before courts.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif blamed the PTI chairman for imprisoning the PML-N leaders during his tenure. Khawaja Asif said that he was jailed during his 3-year tenure and our party leader also faced the courts in fake cases.

Imran Khan is creating crises every day but the government is tackling these crises and Pakistan will come out of all these crises soon, Khawaja Asif added.

Khawaja Asif further said that the former prime minister made a false narrative of US conspiracy but the Supreme Court interfered and saved the country from a constitutional crisis.

The terrorist attack increased in the last few months, as a result of the security situation the government cannot provide funds for elections and the deployment of the army is also not possible at this point in time.